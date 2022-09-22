Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

POLL: Vote for Utah's next state flag

Proposed Utah State flags
State of Utah
Proposed Utah State flags
Posted at 9:57 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 11:57:36-04

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere