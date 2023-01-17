Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

POLL: What should replace Smith's Ballpark when the Bees move?

crop (1).jpg
University of Utah
crop (1).jpg
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 12:45:49-05

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere