Polynesian leaders in Utah to gather to share business advice, build community

MIDVALE, Uta — Utah ranks in the top five states in the country in terms of Pacific Islander population. Yet there’s never been a summit or gathering focusing on Polynesian business leaders - until now.

The Utah Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce is hosting a two-day conference at the Zions Bank technology Center in Midvale to bring together business owners in the Beehive State.

Over the years, Alyn Toalepai says members of Utah’s Polynesian community have become high-profile leaders of business and industry.

As their status in the community grows, Toalepai said the time is now right for them to gather together, to share the secrets of their success, in particular with a younger generation of Pacific Islanders.

“The two-day summit is basically bringing all of our companies that look like us, speak like us, understand our culture, coming…and they’re thriving," he explained. "So now we’re trying to learn from them.”

Board members of the group include Koloa Wolfgramm, who founded Wolfgramm capital, which acquired the Waldorf Astoria in Park City.

Sui Lang Panoke is also part of the group. She serves as Senior VP of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Zions Bank.

Toalepai said he reached out to them to get the summit in motion, as they all believe promoting a community will be a big and positive first step in galvanizing Utah, Polynesian leaders.

“If this is the community you want in your company, in your business, in your city, in your county, this is the place to come!" Toalepai exclaimed. "Our people are gathering as Pacific Islanders, Polynesians and bring your resources! Now we have the table, now we have the seat, come sit with us.”

Eight sessions will be hosted over the two-day summit on Thursday and Friday with four sessions each day.

Topics to be covered include Real Estate, Healthcare, Legislation and more.

It's only $15 to attend both days and tickets can be bought ahead of time or at the door. Lunch is included in ticket price.