Pond converted into bike park will soon open in West Valley City for all ages and skill levels

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A new bike park in West Valley City is just weeks away from opening and will be a welcome sight to community members after millions of dollars were spent to create the facility.

Located next to the existing skate area at 5600 West and 3500 South, it is built on the site of a water retention pond.

“It's not a property that could have homes or businesses built on it,” said Nancy Day, the director of the West Valley City Parks and Recreation Department. “You see a couple of bridges on the west side that have gabion bridges, so the water will be able to travel through those when there is a rain storm and the bike park will remain open.”

The cost to build the park is $1.2 million. The city received a federal community development block grant to pay the bill.

Getting creative with land use and funding allows the city to build this amenity.

“We have been able to receive funding at the state level for other parks and other amenities,” Day said. “There’s a variety of resources.”

The park will be open year-round during daylight hours. It will have tracks for riders of all abilities and skill levels.

“We are going to see a lot of families and different ages, different abilities coming to use this. I anticipate quite a few people coming in.”

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for the afternoon of September 26.