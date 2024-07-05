Popular local brewery gets major upgrade with Salt Lake City expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's "Shades Brewing" is getting a major upgrade, moving out of an alley and into a brand new, much larger and more accessible space.

Husband and wife team Trent Fargher and Alexandra Ortiz are from Park City and started Shades Brewing in South Salt Lake a decade ago.

Shades got its start in an old meat packing plant, which was never an ideal space, but Ortiz said they made it work.

"Being in a side alley we were really longing for a front door," she exclaimed, "And a proper entrance!“

Despite some “architectural challenges," loyal customers flocked to the space, buying up their local, craft beer.

Their business has become so popular that Shades is now moving to a better space just down the road.

"We had to think differently, think out of the box a little bit," Fargher added. "So what we’ve done is, we decided to build a more community, local following.”

Fargher said they "got lucky" and found a great spot less than two miles away, in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood.

The building is older and is now being remodeled to include a kitchen, two patios, lots of windows, a full bar and the proper entrance Ortiz has always wanted.

"To be on a busy street where people can easily find us, that’s incredible," Ortiz reflected.

Fargher entirely credited loyal customers for the expansion, saying their support has been critical over the years.

“When I moved here, craft beer, home brewing was illegal, even though people were doing it, it was still technically illegal," he reflected.

The couple hopes their brewery helps the area grow and develop, as part of a new wave of businesses moving in.

"A big dream, big challenges, and big things," Ortiz said. "But we are really excited!”

The new facility is expected to open later this year.