Popular Taylorsville Halloween display, food drive to end after 18 years

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A popular Halloween display that helped bring donations for the Utah Food Bank is calling it quits.

Scott Childs' creation, dubbed "A Child's Haunting," has been on full display outside of his Taylorsville home for the past 18 years.

"My mom used to always have us make our Halloween decorations, and I found it fascinating," said Childs.

Since, then, his fascination for All Hallows' Eve has evolved over time.

"I add at least one to three new things every single year, and it's blossomed into having a huge blacklight room," said Childs.

He said he's also added a one-of-a-kind spider tunnel where the spiders actually move, and a laser light show.

The display is months in the making every year.

"I decorate throughout the entire month of September and October, and then it's only Halloween night that I do the big show," said Childs.

He has used it as more than just a frightfully fun time for those who show up, but also for a good cause.

For many years, he has taken up donations for the Utah Food Bank. In the beginning, he said he got about 170 pounds of food, which has grown to anywhere from 1,000 to 2,500 pounds in any given year.

But he said this will be the final year for his popular haunt after a bout with COVID-19 last year landed him in the hospital.

"I even almost died three times," Childs said. "It was scary, and after I got out of the hospital, I was on oxygen for a few months."

He said the symptoms, including brain fog and memory loss, have lingered since then, and he was diagnosed as a COVID "long-hauler."

Zapped of his energy, Childs says he has depended heavily on the help of his 13-year-old daughter and others to make his yearly display happen this time around.

"She's done a good portion of the decorating herself," said Childs.

Dan McEntire has lived next door to Childs for five years. During that time, he has even let Childs use his backyard for some of the decorations.

"We'll come out here tomorrow night and there will be, at any given time, 30 people out front," said McEntire.

McEntire said he isn't completely sold on this being the last Halloween he sees the ghouls and goblins next door to his home. However, if it is, he hopes plenty of people come out and support his neighbor.

"Hopefully this gets the word out and will get the whole crowd — Taylorsville, Murray, West Valley — get everybody out here," said McEntire.

That's something Childs also would like to see.

"I do hope that there's a lot of people that come to enjoy the last night of this and see things for the last time," said Childs.

He said he has had several inquiries from people who are interested in buying parts of the display or even all of it.