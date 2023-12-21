Porch pirate caught on video in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a man stealing packages to show how quickly it can happen.
It was posted on the Sheriff’s Facebook pageand says the video shows a package theft that happened in St. George.
It’s hard to identify the suspect, but if you can possible identify him contact Officer D. Tanner and refer to case # 23z010164.
Porch piracy is usually at its peak during the holiday season and the sheriff has some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim:
- Require Signature on Delivery: Request that packages be signed for upon delivery.
- Delivery to Alternate Locations: Offer options for delivery to alternate locations, such as secure lockers at retail stores, workplaces, or designated pickup points.
- Smart Package Lockboxes: Invest in smart lockboxes specifically designed for package delivery.
- Surveillance Cameras: Install visible security cameras around your porch or entryway. They act as a deterrent and can provide evidence in case of theft.(In this case a better angle would help.)
- Require Delivery Instructions: Use delivery instructions to direct packages to a more discreet location, like the backyard or a specific entryway, out of plain sight from the street.
- Scheduled Delivery Times: Request specific delivery times when you know someone will be home to receive the package.
- Smart Doorbells: Install smart doorbells with cameras that alert you when someone is at your door.
- Notify Neighbors: If you're away, inform trusted neighbors to keep an eye on your porch and collect packages for you.
- Tracking and Alerts: Sign up for delivery tracking and alerts from the shipping company.
- Secure Drop-off Locations: Create a secure drop-off location on your property, like a locked storage bin or a designated area that's less visible from the street.