SANDY, Utah — Porch pirates are the Grinch of the holiday, but Sandy police reported today that they have arrested seven suspects guilty of this crime in a business parking lot.

All missing packages were recovered by police, along with heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police also found stolen identity documents and a weapon during the arrest.

