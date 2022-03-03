Watch
Porcupine enters Park City home, hides under baby's crib

Lindsay Wildlife Experience
File: The North American porcupine has a cute face, but it has upward of 30,000 menacing quills covering much of its body. The slow-moving herbivore uses them as a last-resort defense against predators.
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 03, 2022
PARK CITY, Utah — A good reminder to close your doors when you live in the mountains. A porcupine entered a Park City home and hid under a baby's crib before it was removed by authorities on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County sheriff's office, deputies were called to the house in the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.

They figured the prickly critter found its way inside through an open door. Then made itself at home, snuggling up under the child's crib.

Pictures shared by the department show deputies were able to safely remove the animal with the use of a wooden board and a thick plastic container.

The sheriff's office said no humans or the animal were harmed.

