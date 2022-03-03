Porcupine enters Park City home, hides under baby's crib

PARK CITY, Utah — A good reminder to close your doors when you live in the mountains. A porcupine entered a Park City home and hid under a baby's crib before it was removed by authorities on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County sheriff's office, deputies were called to the house in the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.

They figured the prickly critter found its way inside through an open door. Then made itself at home, snuggling up under the child's crib.

Pictures shared by the department show deputies were able to safely remove the animal with the use of a wooden board and a thick plastic container.

Cuddling not recommended! 😮 At 6:30am, deputies were called to a Jeremy Ranch residence for a prickly intruder. A porcupine made its way into a residence through a non secured door and snuggled up under a child’s crib. Deputies were able to safely remove the porcupine. pic.twitter.com/Jx2inXe29Y — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) March 3, 2022

The sheriff's office said no humans or the animal were harmed.