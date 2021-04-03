Positive job numbers 12 months after the worst employment report in U.S. history

The new numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor showed 916,000 jobs gained in the U.S. in March.

It’s the latest sign of an economy rebounding from the depths of the pandemic.

It also gives us a chance to take a kind of snapshot of a full year of the pandemic economy.

It was in April of 2020 that the U.S. saw the sharpest job losses since the number has been tracked. This chart shows the course of those jobless rates through the pandemic nationally.

While starting at a lower floor and hitting a lower ceiling in terms of unemployment, Utah has mirrored the national trajectory.