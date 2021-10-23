Watch
Possible body found in parking lot near Red Robin

Mori Kessler, St. George News<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:18 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 13:29:57-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A possible body was found in a parking lot near a Red Robin restaurant in Washington City according to St. George News.

Police received a tip around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening that there was a possible body found in a car.

Washington City Police, some just with masks while others were donned completely in white outfits self contained tanks of oxygen, approached a yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

A van was pulled around the side of the car and police removed a stretcher at which point police pulled vehicles around the yellow car to block public view.

Police have not confirmed what they pulled from the yellow vehicle.

