Possible shots fired during road rage incident on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a possible shooting during a road rage incident.

Sgt. Cameron Roden tells FOX 13 News it happened Monday night around 7:45 p.m. on northbound I-15 at mile marker 322 in Davis County.

A female driver in a Chevrolet Equinox says a male driver in a red Toyota Camry pointed a black handgun at her and she saw two muzzle flashes.

She stopped just before the Layton Parkway overpass and spoke with troopers.

They did not find any evidence that any bullets struck her vehicle and she was not injured.

Troopers stopped the suspect just north of 200 North without incident.

A gun was found in the Camry and officers determined it appears there was a road rage incident that at least escalated to a gun being brandished.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Davis County office of the UHP for questioning.

The victim was released from the scene but officers will follow up with her later in the day Tuesday.

The freeway was shut down for about 45 minutes between Parrish Lane to Park Lane while troopers searched for bullet casings.