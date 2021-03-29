Possible walkout at Springville High where teacher is under investigation

SPANISH FORK, UTAH — A Nebo School District teacher is under investigation, and there is word of a planned student walkout Monday at Springville High School where the teacher works.

There are very few details other than a statement from the district on social media acknowledging it has received complaints against a teacher at Springville High along with social media posts regarding the walkout.

The district hasn’t named the teacher nor specified what the complaints are, but it has invited individuals with specific concerns to come forward.

“Student safety is critical and we want our students to feel safe and so it really is important that things are done in the proper way,” said Lana Hiskey, Communications and Community Relations Administrator at Nebo School District. “We want to abide by the law, we do actually have policies in place for these types of allegations, and so for any of these parents or students out there that have complaints against a teacher, we definitely want them to come forward.”

The district says students can also use the “Safe Utah” app to report things that are wrong, or call 801-489-2870.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to FOX 13 Good Day Utah throughout the morning for updates and if a student walkout takes place.

