Post Malone designs Utah Raising Cane's restaurant opening soon

MIDVALE, Utah — One of Utah's favorite celebrities is turning up the love for Raising Cane's with a custom-designed restaurant located in Midvale.

Post Malone has long been a fan of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and a restaurant specially designed by the rapper is opening Thursday.

The exterior of the building is quite different than what you may normally expect out of the chain as the entire building is coated in bright pink.

Also pictured on the outside are some of Posty's tattoos and a brushed stainless steel "1" tower.

Raising Cane's

In the parking lot, a classic 1974 Ford F250 wrapped in brushed silver will permanently greet guests with a custom license plate.

The company says the interior matches with bright pink flooring walls and window wraps that glow at night.

For guests who visit the restaurant, QR codes deck the walls and when scanned, visitors can access entertainment while enjoying their meals.

"Posty" inspired design choices don't just stop there.

Memorabilia is displayed on the dining room walls of the restaurant including the outfit he wore to the 2019 Grammy Awards, which was a pink studded jacket, pants and belt as well as the outfit he wore to the 2022 Billboard Magazine cover shoot.

Additionally, inside, some personal guitars will be framed and hung for guests to look at while diving into their meals.

In the bathrooms, guests may be surprised to feel as though they're stepping inside a medieval castle, complete with a suit of gothic armor.

For Posty fans who want to get their hands on some merch, a pink vending machine will be stocked with T-shirts, beanies, socks, magnets, keychains and all sorts of other goodies.

The fun doesn't just stop with the decor as the restaurant will also carry a special "Posty's Way" box combo so everyone can eat like the global superstar.

What's in the box combo you may ask?

Four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fires, 2 Cane's sauces, 2 slices of Texas toast, extra salt and pepper and an unsweet tea/lemonade mix. The meal also comes with a special napkin, sticker and a 32 ounce collector's cup.

The restaurant is located at 890 Fort Union Blvd in Midvale and is scheduled to open 10 a.m. Thursday.