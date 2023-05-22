Post Malone performance and Salt Lake City music festival canceled unexpectedly

SALT LAKE CITY — A music festival that had Utah's own Post Malone as its headlining performance was unexpectedly canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

The Hive Music Festival was scheduled to happen on June 9 and 10 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.

Other artists who were slated to perform included Kid Cudi, Joji, Big Sean and Santa Fe Klan.

The only information on why the festival was canceled was "due to unforeseen circumstances," a notice on the website states.

Ticketholders who purchased tickets from Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in "as little as 30 days," festival organizers said.

The announcement of the cancellation comes just a few days after Posty announced a new tour this summer traveling through the U.S. and Canada.

The global superstar did not announce any tour dates in Utah.