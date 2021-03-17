Postal worker attacked in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A postal worker was knocked unconscious in an attack this past weekend, and North Salt Lake police are on the look-out for the suspect.

The mailman was making deliveries a marked U.S. Postal Service truck when a man screamed at him, then hit him and knocked him out. Neighbors in the area saw him laying on the ground and called 911.

When officers arrived, the mail man was badly shaken up and didn't remember much about who hit him and what exactly happened. He was taken to the hospital by the police.

Thanks to security camera footage from a neighbor near the scene, police were provided with information about the suspect's vehicle, a newer model, Honda CRV with a partial Utah plate number W15.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect; anyone with potential information about the attack should contact the North Salt Lake police at 801-298-6000.