Potential end to Redwood Drive-In Theatre would devastate local sellers at swap meet

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Next Wednesday an item will go before the city planning commission of West Valley.

The item reads:

GENERAL PLAN/ZONE CHANGE APPLICATIONS

GPZ-11-2021

Petition by VAN DAELE HOMES OF UTAH INC. requesting a General Plan change from General Commercial to Medium Density Residential (7 to 12 units/acre) and a zone change from C-2 (General Commercial) to RM (Multiple Unit Dwelling Residential). The property is located at 3688 South Redwood Road on 24.9 acres.

This petition, if approved would allow for the land that the redwood drive-in movie theater sits on to be re-developed into medium density housing.

Van Daele Homes of Utah Inc. Is listed as the group that is petitioning the change.

The Redwood Drive in Movie theater is one of the very last drive-in movie theaters in Utah and across the U.S. This staple of the West Valley community also is home to a swap meet that draws in thousands every weekend.

For those that depend on that business coming through, the closure and redevelopment of that land would be devastating.

“It is heartbreak for sure…” Jessica Ibarra says.

She, her mother and her siblings have sold at the swap meet for 20 years.

When asked what she would do if it closed, she said, “I would probably cry… my mom's been crying I would cry just so many memories here.”

Ibarra sent a message to FOX 13 to make us aware of the issue, when we called her for an interview we said if she knew anyone else who would be willing to speak about what makes the swap meet special.

Over the course of an hour, more than thirty people showed up all willing to speak, saying that their livelihoods depended on the drive thru staying open.

While we couldn’t interview everyone the trend and the messages were clear, they need this place to survive.

FOX 13 has reached out to the Movie Theater itself as well as the developers listed on the zoning petition, Van Daele Homes of Utah Inc, and has yet to hear back from either.

Van Daele Homes is a California based company, and their website eludes that this would be their first development into Utah with the headline on their Utah division reading “Van Daele Homes is expanding to Utah!”

Click here for more information about the planning commission meeting.