Powder Mountain is 'Brown Pow' ready for downhill bikers

EDEN, Utah — Summer is here again, and so is Powder Mountain's Bike Park, now in its second year, though the mountain has been open for skiing for 50 years.

Crews have been working hard over the past month maintaining and building trails, according to Ian Matteson, Powder Mountain’s Marketing Manager and a long-time bike enthusiast.

“It’s a large process,” Matteson explains. “They pour their heart and soul into it for sure.”

This year, riders have six downhill trails to experience, which vary in difficulty. A new high-speed lift will transport them faster to the tops of trails.

They’re also adding several activities this year that cater to those new to downhill mountain biking and beyond, noted Powder Mountain General Manager Kevin Mitchell.

“We are adding some more of the beginner trails and family-oriented trails to try and open up this sport to more and more people,” Mitchell explains.

In addition, they’re offering lessons and guided tours for downhill, cross-country, and E-bikes. Kids camps are part of the equation as well.

For those who don’t want to bike, hiking trails and UTV tours are options.

Powder Mountain hopes to add two-to-three new trails each season for the next five years.

Check out their other summer entertainment options here.