Powder Mountain tops list as most affordable ski resort in U.S.

EDEN, Utah — Utah's Powder Mountain tops the list of ski resorts in the country that are the most budget friendly, according to holidu's U.S. Ski Price Index, with an average price per person for both lift tickets and accommodations of just $74 a day.

Although "budget friendly" is not always associated with ski resorts, holidu—a search engine for vacation rentals— compiled the index to help winter travelers find affordable locations.

The site evaluated the prices at more than 500 ski resorts that offer over 80 kilometers of slopes for skiing or snowboarding, looking at both high and low seasons for both passes and accommodations.

Powder Mountain took the top spot, with Alta coming in fourth place, meaning Utah can claim two resorts in the top ten of the list.

In addition to its number one spot, Powder Mountain tops the list for the most acreage that is "skiable" of all resorts in the country, and is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., giving skiers and snowboarders a lot of bang for the buck.

Alta, one of the few "skiers only" resorts left in the country (as well as Utah's Deer Valley) was evaluated to have an average cost of $109.

Other resorts making the top ten are as follows:

POWDER MOUNTAIN | $74 Schweitzer Mountain, ID | $78 Mt. Hood Meadows, OR | $103 ALTA | $103.87 Purgatory Resort, CO | $110 Mt. Baker, WA | $112 Sugarloaf, ME | $117 Mission Ridge, WA | $125 Mt. Bachelor, OR | $132 Winter Park Resort, CO | $135

Snowbird (#18), Deer Valley (#19) and Park City (#29) were also noted, giving Utah five out of the top 40 resorts on the list.