Section of power line tower structure falls on man, causing critical injuries

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Part of a power line tower structure fell on a 20-year-old man in Spanish Fork Canyon Thursday, critically injuring him.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office reported the incident happened near Dairy Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon at around noon.



Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said a "major" new power line is being built in the area and a relatively small section of a tower fell on the man.

Officials are unsure how the incident happened and said the tower is still under construction.

Video from the scene shows multiple first responders in the area as well as a Lifeflight helicopter.

Further details about the identity of the man, what he was doing in the area, his injuries and what caused part of the structure to fall were not made immediately available.

It's unknown if the falling structure caused power outages for residents in the surrounding area.

The man was taken via Lifeflight to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo for treatment.