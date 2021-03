Rocky Mountain Power has restored an outage that knocked out power to 3,352 customers in Herriman and Riverton Saturday morning.

The outage was reportedly caused by a dig which damaged an underground line.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, they were able to restore power to all but 127 customers as of 11:15 a.m., and the remaining outages were resolved by 11:29 a.m.

For more information, head to the Rocky Mountain Power website.