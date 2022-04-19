Preliminary demolition starts on Salt Lake City's Pantages Theater

SALT LAKE CITY — Some preliminary work on the demolition of Salt Lake‘s Pantages theater started Tuesday morning.

Members of a group called Save the Pantages Utah Theater are hoping to stop the demolition of the old theater, but also acknowledged it’s a longshot at this point.

They don’t have much time nor many legal options left. Late Monday, group members requested an emergency stay in a brief filed with Utah Supreme Court.

Michael Valentine said he knows this is essentially a Hail Mary legal challenge but he does not want to leave any stone unturned.

The theater has been closed and in disrepair for decades.

Valentine and his group are now awaiting word from the Utah Supreme Court. If they are not able to stop the demolition, a developer already has plans to build a 31-story high-rise on that lot.

On Tuesday, work crews were tearing down an old parking structure right next to the Pantages which would clear the way for the demolition of the actual theater.