Prevent an unwanted guest at summer barbecues and picnics; food poisoning

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, but outdoor barbecues and picnics can attract an unwanted guest; food poisoning.

“Foodborne illness can be deadly, and it’s entirely preventable,” said Jeffrey Oaks, Salt Lake County Department of Health's Food Protection Manager.

Many people may thing they have the stomach flu, when in fact their nausea—which can lead to the need for hospitalization—is caused by contaminated food.

Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

According to the Department of Health, here are some easy tips to prevent foodbourne illness:

1) Always wash hands and work areas before, during and after preparing food. Hand washing is the single most important means to prevent the spread of illness.

Hand sanitizer is better than doing nothing, but it’s not a substitute for proper hand washing with soap and warm water—so wash hands whenever possible.

2) Use a food thermometer. Cook foods to the proper internal minimum temperature, and remember that you can’t tell whether meat is safely cooked just by looking at it.

3) Treat frozen meat as raw. Ready-to-cook beef patties and chicken cutlets still need to be cooked thoroughly. Although frozen products may appear to be precooked or browned, products labeled as “Cook and Serve,” “Ready to Cook” and “Oven Ready” must be cooked to a safe internal temperature.

4) Don’t cross-contaminate—keep raw meat and poultry separate from fresh produce and other cooked or ready-to-eat foods.

5) Keep cold foods cold (below 40° F) and hot foods hot (above 140° F) once cooked.

And don't keep that potato salad in the sun too long! If foods are out for 2 hours or more, they need to stay above 140° F or below 40° F—anywhere in between for more than 2 hours is dangerous.

This time frame reduces to one hour if the temperature is 90 degrees or above, as foodborne pathogens will increase tenfold in the same time frame.

Though coolers do help keep food safe, keep it in the air conditioned car, not the trunk, where temperatures spike.

Keep drinks and food in separate containers while dining al fresco, as those containing drinks will tend to be opened frequently.

And no matter how good those leftovers may be, make sure they're consumed within four days to avoid getting sick.

