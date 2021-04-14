Price stabbing leaves two victims, one suspect in hospital

PRICE, Utah — A stabbing on Wednesday morning in northwest Price put two victims in the hospital.

Officers were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to a residence on report of a stabbing. Upon arriving, officers reported two victims and one additional witness present. The suspect was not at the scene.

The two victims were transported to the hospital and later one of the victims was life-flighted to Provo. Price City Police reports both of the victims are now in stable condition.

The Carbon County School District alerted parents to avoid the area and a plan was in place for a "soft" lockdown while the suspect was located.

With help from a citizen, the suspect was quickly found just after 7:15 a.m. hiding in the backyard of a nearby house.

Officers found the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Colton Samuel Powell, with significant trauma and armed with a bloody knife.

Powell attempted to run away, but officers were able to take him into custody after using a Taser. Powell was taken to a trauma facility in the Salt Lake County area.

Officers reported minor injuries sustained during the incident.

Formal charges for the suspect have been referred to the Carbon County Attorney's office and an investigation is ongoing.