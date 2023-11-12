Pro-Palestinian Rally and March in downtown SLC attracts over 500 protesters

SALT LAKE CITY — A "Free Palestine" rally and march put on by the Palestinian Solidarity Association of Utah and Party for Socialism and Liberation has attracted over 500 protesters to Washington Square in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

Organizers are calling for an end to U.S. aid for Israel, a cease-fire, and freedom for Palestinian political prisoners.

Police cautioned drivers and UTA riders to expect delays along State Street and Main Street between 100 South and 500 South, but said it was peaceful and there were no injuries.

