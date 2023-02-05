Pro-Russia chants lobbed at USU player during late game free throws

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Spectators in the Colorado State University student section shouted pro-Russia chants as Utah State University player Max Shulga was shooting free throws during the latter parts of Saturday's men's basketball game between the Aggies and the Rams.

Shulga is originally from Ukraine and has family living in Kyiv.

In a statement posted to Twitter by CSU's athletics department, the team issued an apology to Shulga and Utah State.

"Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues," the statement reads in part. "For something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

In response to FOX 13 News' request for comment, Utah State Athletics issued the following statement:

"Utah State University and it's Athletics Department fully supports Max Shulga, and his family, who reside in Ukraine. The incident that occurred during our men's basketball game at Colorado State last night was inappropriate and unacceptable. We appreciate the Colorado State Administration and basketball staff for not condoning such behavior."

At time of reporting, it is not known what actions Colorado State have taken against the spectators responsible for the chants.

