Program gifts holiday magic to Utah's 'forgotten patients'

SALT LAKE CITY — For those who suffer from mental illness at the Utah State Hospital, the holidays can be a depressing time as many lack outside support from family and friends.

One program is trying to bring a touch of magic to these "forgotten patients" with special gift deliveries.

“Christmas is something they look forward to - it gives them hope," explained Cami Roundy, the Director of Volunteer Services for the hospital.

Roundy spearheads a campaign designed to remind the community of the often invisible struggles faced by those with mental illness.

During the holidays, which often emphasize joy through family togetherness, patients can feel intense feelings of loneliness.

"This is something that lets them know people are thinking of them, and that people care about them and want them to get better," Roundy explained.

In 1911, the initiative started with patients receiving a piece of candy and an orange. Now, the "Forgotten Patient Holiday Project" brings even more magic.

The community rallies behind the project, standing in as sponsors to donate generous gifts.

"We could use sponsors," Roundy explained. "I usually have people sponsor up until like, two weeks before Christmas.”

Clothes, slippers and other gifts overflowed a table at the hospital weeks before Christmas but donations are still needed.

This year, the program needs 20 more sponsors to bring the holiday spirit to the hospital.

“We have such a wonderful community," Roundy reflected. "Honestly, I have people contacting me up until the end people that are already sponsoring ten patients, call me later and say, 'Hey, do you have anyone that didn't get sponsored?'"

The program is a poignant reminder of the true spirit of the holiday season, one of compassion, generosity and inclusiveness.

If you'd like to help with the program, email cami.roundy@utah.gov or call 801-344-4254