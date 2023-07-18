Program helps pay bills to keep Utahns cool during sweltering summer

SALT LAKE CITY — While temperatures have dipped just a bit after the weekend's record heat, many across the state are still running their air conditioning on full blast in a costly attempt to keep cool.

However, one local non-profit program is providing help for those struggling to pay utility bills and keep their A/C on.

Like many in the state, Glendale neighborhood resident Megan Monroe spent Tuesday afternoon trying to beat the heat.



"I have a bunch of fans running through, too. I have them kind of like streaming through to my room because in my bedroom it's hot, I only have one swamp cooler: I need to get another one because it's hot," she explained.

Monroe says she's been running her swamp cooler 24/7 during Utah's latest heatwave, which bumps her power bill up at least $70 a month in the summer.

"We are facing extreme heat temperatures, which of course is a health and safety risk, especially for individuals who do have medical conditions," said Jennifer Godfrey, CEO of Utah Community Action.

One of the six programs offered by Godfrey's organization is called the Home Energy Assistance Target or HEAT program.

"That particular program really provides utility assistance to assist individuals with their bills," said Godfrey.

HEAT is federally funded through the low income home energy assistance program.

"Individuals that are eligible for this program are individuals that are at 150% of the poverty level, so that is roughly about $30,000 for a family of four," Godfrey explained.

That includes individuals with children under the age of six in their household; the elderly, ages 60 and up, and people identified with a disability. The organization serves communities in Salt Lake, Weber, Morgan, Davis and Tooele counties.

Godfrey says that over the past year, Utah Community Action has been receiving, on average, about a thousand calls each month from people inquiring about utility assistance, like the HEAT program, and another 50 calls when it comes to those interested in weatherizing their home.

"We want to make sure that we are assisting those individuals within our community that qualify for our services and they're able to receive the benefits that we have available," she said.

As for others like Monroe who are trying to beat the heat, she's hoping her swamp cooler will be enough to keep things chill this summer.

"Run that thing and then we got the little pools that we dip in, dip our toes in."