Property and vehicle damaged by off-road driver in Stansbury Park

Tooele County Sheriff's Office asking public for info and camera footage.
McKenzi Ann
Damage from an erratic driver that went off the road Friday Night.
Photo showing a damaged tree and service box after a vehicle drove off the road in Stansbury Park Friday night.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 14:00:02-04

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — The Tooele County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a reckless driver that went off-road Friday night in Stansbury Park, damaging property and at least one vehicle.

Around 11:30 PM Friday, a driver veered off the road in the area of 730 Country Club Drive, damaging a mail box, utility boxes, and at least one vehicle, before quickly driving off, the Tooele County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13.

At this time, details are sparse regarding the suspect, but they know that they were driving a dark sedan with a loud muffler that likely has front-end damage as a result of the collisions.

Unfortunately, due to the time the incident occurred, officers were not able to go door-to-door to request camera footage from neighbors in the area.

They are asking anyone with camera footage or information about what happened to give them a call at (435) 882-5600.

