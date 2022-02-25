Protest outside the Capitol over transgender student athlete bill

SALT LAKE CITY — More than a hundred demonstrators gathered outside the Utah State Capitol on Friday to demonstrate against a bill on transgender student athletes.

People shouted "protect trans kids" in protest of House Bill 11, which could be debated at any time in the Utah State Senate. The bill creates a special commission to evaluate whether a transgender child could play sports in schools. FOX 13 News reported on Thursday the bill is expected to be amended to remove a provision that LGBTQ rights groups have found objectionable — a physical evaluation of prospective trans student athletes.

It follows a meeting between Governor Spencer Cox, the bill's sponsors, Equality Utah and the Senate President. Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, told FOX 13 News on Thursday she is planning an amendment to her bill.

As of Friday afternoon, the bill had not yet been debated in the Senate.

The bill is facing objections from both social conservatives and LGBTQ rights groups. Social conservatives would like to see a ban on transgender athletes entirely, while LGBTQ rights groups object to the commission and the evaluation of trans children who want to participate in school sports.