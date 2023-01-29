Protesters gather in Salt Lake City in response to Tyre Nichols police bodycam video release

SALT LAKE CITY — A day after a graphic video was released showing police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis a few weeks ago, people all over the country are calling for systemic change — including in Salt Lake City.

Utahns stood peacefully with people across the country Saturday, making their voices heard.

“We’re tired of seeing families who have to watch the videos, who have to suffer through all of this and see the exploitation and racism that exists, that ultimately kills one of their own family members,” said Deja Gaston, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. “We’re here to show that we are in unity with them. We’re in solidarity.”

About 50 people gathered in Liberty Park, seeking justice for Nichols. On Jan. 7, Memphis Police conducted a traffic stop on Nichols. Disturbing video released on Friday shows the officers beating him. Three days later on Jan. 10, Nichols died from his injuries.

“It’s heavy. It's disappointing,” said another organizer, Devin Martinez.

The officers were charged with murder. Demonstrators in Salt Lake said they wanted to make their voices heard so these problems are addressed quickly.

“We need people to continue the work that was started in 2020, to kind of continue to pressure that we apparently need to continuously put on decision-makers and lawmakers for us to get any justice, for us to make sure that our communities are safe,” said Martinez.

It’s not just for Nichols — people rallying said they wanted to raise awareness about the issue of police brutality locally as well.

“I think we need to amplify Black lives. I just don’t think this is being taken seriously because it’s a continuous problem,” said Gentry Leonard, holding a sign that read “Justice for Tyre.”

People also marched through the streets downtown, with Salt Lake City Police closing streets around them to keep the protesters safe.

The goal of all of this: to see change and real action.

“Who has the power, you know, to enforce these things and really curtail the impunity of police?" Martinez said. "We think that the only thing is people’s power — us coming together and putting mass pressure on these departments."