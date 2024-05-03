Protesters walkout during University of Utah graduation ceremonies, rally outside

SALT LAKE CITY — A small group of pro-Palestinian protesters staged a walkout during graduation ceremonies at the University of Utah, ending days of relative calm after an on-campus event led to the arrest of several people.

As Utah President Taylor Randall began his speech Thursday at the Huntsman Center, a handful of attendees got up from their seats and walked out of the ceremonies. Despite the small protest, Randall continued his speech in front of nearly 9,000 graduating students.

They went to join a crowd of two to three hundred who gathered at President's Circle to protest the university's involvement with Israel.

"We all worked really hard to be here," said University of Utah graduate Scott Morris. "With everything that happened in 2020 and stuff it was a really long journey."

On Monday, 19 people were arrested, only four of which were actual students, after disobeying campus rules and refusing to disperse from the area in Presidents Circle. Before the unrest, the protest demanding the university cut all ties with Israel was relatively peaceful.

University of Utah graduate Keira Lewis was joined by her parents and partner at the graduation.

"I think we all have a right to speak our peace on it, we all have a right to protest, especially if we are representatives of the campus," said graduate Keira Lewis.

Her father, Jeffrey Lee, feels differently about the protests that have taken place.

"It's a mixed bag, certainly we all have the right to freedom of speech but I believe when you are impeding on other people's rights to do things and accomplish things, I think it needs to pump the brakes a little bit," said Lee.

In a social media post announcing their intentions to protest during graduation, organizers wrote, "Taylor Randall turned his back on students. Turn your back on Taylor Randall."

Days before the ceremony, school officials had promised that students and their families would be safe at graduation due to a larger-than-normal police and security presence.

Just outside the ceremony, fifty pro-Palestinian protestors were outside as students chanted inside during a speech made by University of Utah President Taylor Randall.

"We hear you and you have the right to express your viewpoint, you do not have the right to disrupt this celebration," said President Randall.

"I honestly only showed up today to walk out," said another graduate, Amanda Azar. "I stood up and I saw other people standing up, it was good to feel that there were people behind us, people with us, it was disappointing to see who didn't."

"I hope that everyone feels good in what they accomplished, everyone here has worked really hard," she said.