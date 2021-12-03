Proud Boys to hold ‘Kyle Rittenhouse appreciation rally’ in SLC on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — The far-right Proud Boys and other right-wing militia groups plan to hold a “Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation” event at Washington Square in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

The event is billed as a sort of heavily armed potluck. Expect lots of guns, along with hot chocolate, apple cider, desserts, flags, “Let’s Go Brandon” signs, and probably lots more guns.

The Salt Lake Tribune Online flyer promoting a "Kyle Rittenhouse appreciation rally" in Salt Lake City. The event is sponsored by the Proud Boys as well as other Utah-based militia groups.

Rittenhouse was charged with several felonies for killing two men and wounding a third with a semi-automatic rifle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges last month.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.