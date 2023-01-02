Watch Now
Provo airport closed until Tuesday due to plane crash

FOX 13 News
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jan 02, 2023
PROVO, Utah — A small plane crash in Provo on Monday will shut down the Provo airport until noon Tuesday, city officials say.

Further details about any injuries and how many passengers were on board the plane were not made immediately available.

Officials with Provo City confirmed to FOX 13 News that a small aircraft crashed and because of the crash, the Provo airport would be closed until noon tomorrow.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene working to gather information. Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news situation.

