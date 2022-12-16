Despite lack of shelter, Provo community does what they can for those experiencing homelessness

PROVO, Utah — Pastor Justin Banks was setting up his church for a ‘Homeless Movie Night' Thursday.

“It really is about keeping people off the street, making sure they're safe, making sure they're warm," he said.

On the coldest winter nights, he opens up The Genesis Project from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., welcoming anywhere from 20 to 40 people. In Utah County, there are no homeless shelters because zoning laws don’t allow them, he said.

“We haven't had shelters here forever," said Banks. "We don't have shelters. So when I ask people, why they stay, they tell me that this is their home. Their family lives here. They might not have any connections with their family, but this is where their family lives and this is where they grew up.”

Provo City Police have noticed an increase in homelessness recently. The city has an ordinance that requires a permit to camp, said Chief Troy Beebe.

“The way that we enforce this is with compassion and not with an iron fist," he said.

Officers communicate with people experiencing homelessness and give them time to disperse, said Beebe.

“There are places where they can stay if they choose to," he said. "These individuals are vulnerable, and I am very concerned about them. I do need them to want resources and want help.”

That’s where people like Pastor Banks come in, collecting donations like blankets, sleeping bags, clothing, coats and tarps.

“When you touch their heart with love and compassion, and you show them value, it changes them," he said. "The only chance that they have to get off the street is to be treated with respect and like human beings.”

The Genesis Project collects donations all winter long to keep people experiencing homelessness in Provo warm. You can give money online or reach out to Pastor Banks at justin@genesisutah.com about dropping off donations at the church located at 875 S 170 E in Provo.