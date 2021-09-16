Provo High School on lockdown as police investigate reports of man with weapon

PROVO, Utah — Provo High School was put on Lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated reports of a man with a weapon at the school.

More info will be shared when possible.



"Officers are currently investigating a possible weapons offense at Provo High School. The school is in lockdown while police clear the school," Provo School District said in a statement.

