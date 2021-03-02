Provo High School wins national grant to create gaming lab

PROVO, Utah — Provo High School was awarded a state-of-the-art Esports Gaming Lab in partnership with Generation Esports, the Army National Guard, Asus, and Intel.

As a recipient of the grant, Provo High will receive six Asus and Intel gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories. Students will also receive training on how to build and maintain the lab.

“Since we don’t have a gaming lab, most students have to go off-site and this can make it difficult to practice or compete. . . . Having a lab, here at the school, would broaden the net giving more students opportunities to join the club leaving a positive impact,"said Provo High School Principal Boyd McAffee.

Generation Esports will visit Provo High School onsite and help build the lab later this year.

Provo High School was one of 25 schools receiving a grant among thousands of applications.

