Explosion leads to fatal two-alarm fire at Provo home

PROVO, Utah — Officials say one person died Friday morning after a reported explosion at a Provo home led to a two-alarm fire.

Officials are still investigating exactly what happened, so not many details are currently known.

Provo Fire officials said the incident happened near 1602 West and 1050 North at around 6:30 a.m.

"This was in an outbuilding that's attached to the carport of the home," explained Captain Sam Armstrong with Provo City Fire. "They're in the process of trying to figure out the cause and origin."

Callers reported an explosion at the residence, which triggered a 2-alarm fire response.

Officials said an elderly couple lives in the home and has lived there for quite some time.

The individual who died was a resident of the home, fire officials said.

When a Provo Police Officer responded to the call, he found a man with serious injuries, officials explained. The officer suffered minor burns trying to rescue the man.

The officer was treated on scene and released.

"This is in a great area of Provo," Captain Armstrong said. "This is uncharacteristic for Provo City and this is an unfortunate event."

Details about what started the fire and if anybody else was injured were not made available.

