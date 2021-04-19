Provo launches 'Kindness Week'

PROVO, Utah — This week the city of Provo is kicking off Provo kindness week to help people connect with others in the community.

This week is all about spreading cheer and learning to connect with people in the community from different backgrounds.

Anyone who would like to participate can print off a kindness bingo sheet and once you get a bingo, you win a free t-shirt.

There is also going to be a community conversation event Thursday night and a closing event on Saturday night.

"This year has been pretty divisive in other ways in both nationally as well as locally and we need to come together and learn to appreciate our differences and to celebrate one another and to see diversity among us and appreciate it and be grateful for it," said Jennifer Partridge, the Chairperson for Provo Kindness Week.

Organizers say acts of kindness this week can be shown through service to one another, creating new relationships and changing your attitude.

While this event focuses on Provo, Partridge encourages anyone from any city to participate.

If you’d like to take the kindness pledge, print the bingo sheet, or learn more information, just visit http://www.provokindness.org/kindness-week.html

