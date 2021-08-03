Watch
Provo police warn of traffic problems Tuesday ahead of new Raising Cane's restaurant opening

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers (via Facebook)
Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 10:16:56-04

PROVO, Utah — The Provo police department on Tuesday warned drivers about potential traffic problems related to the opening of a new Raising Cane's chicken restaurant.

"Please be aware of some traffic delays for the opening of Raising Cane's on University Avenue at 1300 North," Provo police tweeted Tuesday morning.

Long drive-thru lines are not uncommon when trendy fast food places open in new areas, and police are trying to get ahead of the problem before it starts.

Just this past June, a TikTok video went viral showing the opening of a Raising Cane's in South Jordan. TikTok user Erica Rice posted a video of the line, on opening day, that showed at least 100 cars waiting in the street alone.

