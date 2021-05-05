Provo rewards people biking to work Wednesday morning

PROVO, Utah — May is National Bike Month, and the city of Provo is hosting biking events all month long.

“It’s something that we have done as children and it’s a fun thing and when you grow up, and you get older, you get boring, you’re sitting down at a desk, you’re doing your job, the days become monotonous and it can be so much fun to get on a bicycle and remember your childhood,” said Austin Taylor, Executive Director of Bike Walk Provo.

Wednesday's event was "Bike to Work Day," in which people who rode their bikes to work were rewarded with food at 17 breakfast stations around town.

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi participated and started her ride Wednesday morning at City Hall.

In Provo, about 4,000 people bike to work every day and it’s one of the top cities in the nation for bike to work rates.

“The Wasatch front routinely ranks among the worst places for air quality in the nation and so every person we can get out of the car is good for our air quality,” Taylor said.

There are also lots of other events going on during bike month. Click here for the full list.