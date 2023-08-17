Provo's Main Street heeds call for improved pedestrian safety

PROVO, Utah — Provo's public has spoken, and their concerns will be heeded with safety improvements on Main Street to enhance pedestrian safety.

This includes first-ever raised crosswalks that will slow traffic and make pedestrians more visible.

Shared lane markings known as "sharrows" will also be added to indicate a shared lane for bicycle, scooter and vehicle traffic.

“Center Street is designated as an ‘Enhanced Pedestrian Connection’ but does not prohibit motor traffic,” said Gordon Haight, Provo City Engineer.

Haight said pedestrian safety is a concern with traffic speeds often greater than the posted 15 mph.

“Pedestrian safety has been a big concern of ours for several years. The speed limit is 15, but the average speed is 35. This makes crosswalks dangerous and backing out of parking stalls difficult,” said Quinn Peterson, Director of Downtown Provo Inc.

“In 2018, we put forward a proposal asking for street changes to encourage reduced speeds throughout downtown. We are so excited to see this finally becoming a reality.”

Construction will begin August 20 and is expected to be completed by approximately Oct 9, 2023.