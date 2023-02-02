Public asked for input as Sugarhouse construction project begins

SUGARHOUSE, Utah — A new reconstruction project will begin in Sugarhouse this month and it’s expected to take all year to repair roads and upgrade the area’s sewage and water infrastructure.

The city announced that construction will start at Wilmington Ave and Highland Drive as early as the week of Feb. 20.

“It’s really just an infrastructure that’s existed for almost as long as the city has that’s never really had a lot of TLC to it,” said Brandon Hill, co-chair of the Sugarhouse Chamber of Commerce.

Southbound traffic will be narrowed down to one lane from Wilmington Ave to 2700 South. Northbound traffic will be diverted to 1300 East and 900 East. Phase Two will expand up to 2100 South in 2024.

“I don’t think people are ever ready for more construction, especially at Sugarhouse, but it is the reality that we’re living with,” said Hill. “I think the businesses that are immediately going to be impacted are the stretch of businesses down by The Patagonia, The Bruges Waffles, and the Pib’s Exchange.”

Pib’s Exchange is a costume, clothing exchange and vintage store just off Highland Drive on Ashton Avenue.

“We’re still concerned about people being able to find us or being able to get to the store," said the owner Sarah Snow. "But we’ll still be here so please come and support us."

Snow said they’re already currently dealing with congestion and a closed road on the other side of their business.

“It’s definitely been affecting us, this construction," she said. "We’re concerned about it."

The store has been in Sugarhouse for 27 years, with 14 of those years at this Highland Drive location. She hopes customers and the community will rally behind them once the work begins.

“Obviously we’d love for it to go as fast as possible just so it doesn’t affect us as long,” said Snow.

The reconstruction will be discussed at the Sugarhouse Community Council Wednesday night. It will also be presented in a project open house at the Forest Dale Golf Course Community Room at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.