Public tours to open for LDS temple in Washington

WASHINGTON — The iconic Washington D.C. LDS Temple just off Interstate 495 will be opening for public tours after completing a lengthy renovation process, made even longer by the pandemic.

The temple, also known as the D.C. Mormon Temple, will open to non-members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by the end of this month.

It's only the second time the temple will welcome the public since it opened in 1974.

Free public tours start on April 28 and everyone is welcome.

Claim a reservation at dctemple.org.