Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Public warned to stay clear of Kanosh Canyon due to Monk Springs fire

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Fire Info
Monk Fire in Millard County
Posted at 7:46 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 21:46:53-04

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Smoke from the Monk Springs fire is causing a temporary flight restriction to be put in place, according to Utah Fire Info.

More than 40 acres is now affected, and the public are being warned to stay clear of Kanosh Canyon in Millard County. The flight restriction covers an outer ring of seven nautical miles, and extends up to 13,000 feet.

For a current list of active fires, consult the Utah Fire Info website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere