Public warned to stay clear of Kanosh Canyon due to Monk Springs fire

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Smoke from the Monk Springs fire is causing a temporary flight restriction to be put in place, according to Utah Fire Info.
More than 40 acres is now affected, and the public are being warned to stay clear of Kanosh Canyon in Millard County. The flight restriction covers an outer ring of seven nautical miles, and extends up to 13,000 feet.
For a current list of active fires, consult the Utah Fire Info website.
Lots of smoke is visible from the #MonkSpringsFire. It's now estimated at 40 acres. A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in place with an outer ring of 7 nautical miles and a height of 13,000 feet. For your safely, please stay out of the Kanosh Canyon area. #blmji pic.twitter.com/I8SIBKMJuv— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 3, 2021