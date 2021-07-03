Public warned to stay clear of Kanosh Canyon due to Monk Springs fire

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Smoke from the Monk Springs fire is causing a temporary flight restriction to be put in place, according to Utah Fire Info.

More than 40 acres is now affected, and the public are being warned to stay clear of Kanosh Canyon in Millard County. The flight restriction covers an outer ring of seven nautical miles, and extends up to 13,000 feet.

For a current list of active fires, consult the Utah Fire Info website.