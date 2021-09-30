Public weighs in on the future of Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO, Utah — Public input is being collected about the future of Bridal Veil Falls.

Last December, the Utah County Commission approved a conservation easement, preventing any commercial or private development at the area.

Read - Utah County Commissioners vote to protect Bridal Veil Falls from private development

“People need to know the battle wasn’t just won and it’s overwith,” said Kaye Nelson, a member of on organization called Conserve Utah Valley. “What’s the next step?”

The Utah State Legislature has since asked Utah State Parks to study what can be done at Bridal Veil Falls.

Wednesday, an open house was held at the Provo Recreation Center where those who are interested in the area’s future were presented a series of questions.

One asked people to choose one of four options -- turn the area into a state park, state monument, state recreation area or leave it alone.

“Should there be more trails? Should there be more open space? Should there be less access so it can be preserved and people can look at it from afar,” explained Kathy Wheadon of the CRSA planning firm.

CRSA is collecting data from the public that will be presented to Utah State Parks and lawmakers.

The desires of the public will play a role in what’s to come of Bridal Veil Falls. A decision that could have an impact for years to come.

“It's such an iconic treasure,” Nelson said. “I want to make sure the natural beauty is preserved throughout the years.”

Anyone who missed Wednesday’s open house can prove their input in this online survey.