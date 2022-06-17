Pumps run dry in small Utah town, officials working to restore water

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Officials in the small town of Lynndyl, which is located in Millard County, are working to restore access to water after pumps have run dry for residents.

Mayor Briar Proctor of Lynndyl told FOX 13 News Thursday that the town is low on water and pumps are not working.

Millard County Officials said they are working to get culinary water to residents in the area.

Leamington, which is less than 10 miles away from Lynndyl, is also helping to find a solution.

Lynndyl has a 200,000 gallon water tank that once filled will be able to get some positive pressure into the water system in the city, Millard County officials explained.

Although no specific time frame was given on when water will be completely restored, officials estimated it would take a few days to fix the problem.