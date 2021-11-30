Pure jolly at these holiday events throughout Utah

The 2021 holiday season is expected to be more festive than last year as events return across the state.

Below is a list of events that will held throughout Utah to help make the season bright for everyone.

ZOOLIGHTS! AT HOGLE ZOO

Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune

Festive animal-themed holiday light display will bring smiles to families for its 16th year starting on Dec. 3. And once again, the 135-foot lighted tunnel will return, along with a chance to visit the Jolly Old Elf at Santa's Station.

LUMINARIA AT THANKSGIVING POINT

Thanksgiving Point

You can never go wrong with a holiday event featured on the Great Christmas Light Fight. Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point returns as it looks to "transport you to another world with all of the sights, smells, sounds, and tastes of the holidays."

Over 6,000 luminaries create a special show that has become a seasonal favorite.

CHRISTMAS ON TEMPLE SQUARE

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a year off due to the pandemic, Temple Square will be open to the pulbic in 2021 with displays and limited lights beginning on Nov. 26.

Other events, including a Christmas nativity in the Salt Lake Tabernacle and Christmas Devotional will also return.

GRAND AMERICA HOLIDAY WINDOW STROLL

Grand America

The Holiday Stroll at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City has already begun and will continue through Jan. 1. Meet up with Clara and the Nutcracker at this special event that begins at the Ladies' Boutique.

CHRISTMAS IN COLOR

Christmas in Color



Experience the beauty of the season without getting out of your car at Christmas in Color in South Jordan. Be amazed with over one million lights synchronized to holiday music that can be heard through the car radio.

It all takes place at the Salt Lake County Fairgrounds starting Monday, Nov. 22.

FANTASY AT THE BAY

Fantasy at the Bay



Celebrate the magic of the holidays with Willard Bay State Park! Fantasy at the Bay’s drive-through Christmas lights will be twinkling for all to see from November 26 – December 30.

CHRISTKINDLMARKT

This is the Place Heritage Park

Inspired by the world famous German Christmas markets, Christkindlmarkt SLC offers a unique holiday shopping and cultural experience this season. Tantalizing food and festive holiday entertainment await you as you stroll through wooden vendor booths nestled amid the magical backdrop of This Is The Place Heritage Park.

DICKENS CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

Dickens Christmas Festival



The Dickens' Festival is not just another craft show, but a unique and unusual entertainment and shopping experience. Olde English shops, hundreds of period costumes, fortune tellers, orphans, royalty, and Father Christmas all combine to offer our guests a Christmas experience like no other!

The event takes place at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George from Dec. 1-4.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Festival of Lights

With over a million lights, the Festival of Lights is sure to become one of your favorite holiday traditions. The 29th Annual Festival of Lights in Spanish Fork will run each night at Canyon View Park from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1.

CHRISTMAS CRUISE

CLAS Ropes

Hop aboard during this special time of year with a wonderous boatride adventure on the Provo River! Enjoy festive decorations and thousands of lights that twinkle above the river with Christmas music playing softly in the background.

Even Santa can’t resist this special event and will pay a surprise visit to all the kids and kid-at-hearts to pass out Christmas Candy and bellow a hearty Ho-Ho-Ho!

CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE

Gardner Village

Fill your heart, belly and shopping bags with the magic of the season at Gardner Village! Bundle up and stroll brick-lined paths and discover charming locally-owned shops, restaurants, event venues and even an elf or two, all nestled around the historic Gardner flour mill and silo.

OGDEN CHRISTMAS VILLAGE

City of Ogden

The Ogden Christmas Village illuminates the city’s downtown area with magnificent displays and holiday lights every year from the Saturday after Thanksgiving through January 1. Spectators find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights and a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole.