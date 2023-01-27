'Quiet Hiring' resurfacing among Utah employers

SALT LAKE CITY — A new buzzword is showing-up in the workplace: ‘Quiet Hiring’.

While the term may sound unfamiliar, the hiring practice has been used for many years by employers to fill job vacancies through shifting around existing employees, and hiring part-time workers or contractors.

“It seems to be resurfacing,” according to Nate McDonald, deputy director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It’s a new way of calling it something different.”

“For the last couple of years, we’ve had employers that have really struggled to find labor, so they’ve had to be creative, ” added McDonald.

However, it’s not just an employer strategy.

McDonald believes employees can capitalize on quiet hiring and advance their careers and potentially score a bigger paycheck. It’s important that employees advocate for themselves, though, so they’re not taken advantage of if they have a bigger workload.

“If you’ve taken on additional responsibilities, and you’ve demonstrated that you’re a valuable asset, make sure you’re getting compensated for it and have those discussions with your employer," recommends McDonald.

With recession fears still looming, McDonald believes quiet hiring is likely here to stay.