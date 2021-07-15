Racist vandalism discovered in Logan High School parking lot

LOGAN, Utah — Officials are investigating after racist language and images were found in the Logan High School parking lot Wednesday.

According to the district, the vandalism was discovered in the parking lot and was removed after it was documented and reported to law enforcement.

"As clearly and explicitly as possible, the Logan City School District condemns both the use of racist language and imagery in any context, and the harmful ideologies that promote their use," a statement from the district said. "We are saddened by this act of vandalism, and reiterate to our students, staff, and community our commitment to promoting a safe and equitable learning environment for all students."

The vandalism included swastikas and other racist language.

"It looked like there was a 'black lives matter' painted black and someone came through with white paint and crossed that out and put 'white lives matter' with a swastika and some hashtags of some various different things that could be white supremacy type things," said Captain Curtis Hooley with the Logan Police Department

The district says the vandalism is the direct opposite of the Utah State Board of Education's position that "Utah schools should be a place where all students feel safe and are given equitable opportunities to succeed," their statement read.

Community members are stepping up to support students who may have been negatively impacted by the vandalism, the district wrote. School officials said they will continue their efforts to provide an inclusive environment and promote equity in schools and across the community as a whole.

"I'm hoping this is an isolated incident, I'm hoping we can figure out who did that, and find out what their motivation was for that," Hooley said.

A detective has been assigned to this case to investigate further.

"There's always the possibility that someone could've seen that," Hooley said. "We would hope that if somebody did see that that they would contact the Logan Police Department and provide us with information that may help us in identifying the suspects who laid down this graffiti."

If you have any information on the vandalism, contact police.